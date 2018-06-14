Bust of prominent Soviet-Armenian military commander inaugurated in Moscow museum, Armenian PM in attendance

MOSCOW, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. A bust of Soviet military commander, Hero of USSR Hamazasp Babadzhanian, the Chief Marshal of the Soviet Armored Troops was inaugurated today in the Central Museum of the Great Patriotic War of Moscow.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan, gave the bust to the museum on behalf of Armenia.

The inauguration was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vartan Toghanyan, representatives of the local Armenian community and cultural figures.

Alexander Shkolnik, director of the museum, greeted the Armenian PM and the guests and noted that the bust of the prominent Armenian military figure will have its worthy place in the museum.

“The contribution of the Armenian people in the Great Patriotic War will remain in history forever. Hundreds of thousands of men and women of the Armenian nation had fought in the frontline during the years of the war, seventy thousand of them have received different awards. Their names, materials about them can be found in our museum. Months ago the bust of Marshal Baghramyan, hero of the Great Patriotic War, was given to us, and today we are proud to display the bust of another hero,” Shkolnik said, thanking the sculptors and designers of the bust.

The Armenian PM noted that the Great Patriotic War was a hard trial for all peoples of Soviet countries, including the Armenian people. Numerous Armenians didn’t return from the battles, including the grandfather of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose name he bears.

“It is a great honor for me to give the bust of hero Hamazasp Babadzhanian on behalf of the Republic of Armenia to the museum. Hamazasp Babadzhanian is known for his [heroism], he fought in battles, liberating cities and villages. His heroic deeds went down in the Armenian history eternally. It is our duty to preserve and convey the memory of this great work to the younger generations,” the Armenian PM said.

He said that the ceremony proves that Armenia and Russia value their heroes and memories about them.

