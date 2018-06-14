Yerevan Foundation director, City Hall official arrested
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Director of Yerevan Foundation Ashot Ghazaryan and deputy head of Yerevan’s Davitashen district Khachatur Kirakosyan have been arrested, the national security service (NSS) confirmed to ARMENPRESS.
“Yes, I am confirming that the director of Yerevan Foundation and deputy head of the Davitashen district have been arrested,” head of the NSS press center Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.
The arrest comes one day after NSS agents raided the office of Yerevan Foundation in the City Hall of the capital.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
