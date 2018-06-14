Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Audit of Gyumri maternity hospital sent to prosecution for further proceedings


GYUMRI, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Shirak Karen Sarukhanyan has forwarded the financial audit report of the city’s maternity hospital to the provincial prosecution, ARMENPRESS correspondent Armenuhi Mkhoyan reports from the second largest city of Armenia.

Misappropriations have been detected in the report.

The information has been sent to the police headquarters of Shirak province for further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration