Audit of Gyumri maternity hospital sent to prosecution for further proceedings

GYUMRI, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Shirak Karen Sarukhanyan has forwarded the financial audit report of the city’s maternity hospital to the provincial prosecution, ARMENPRESS correspondent Armenuhi Mkhoyan reports from the second largest city of Armenia.

Misappropriations have been detected in the report.

The information has been sent to the police headquarters of Shirak province for further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan