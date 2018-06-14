The sea inside heart and under feet – Armenian journalists spend 7 days in Hurghada

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Finally the desert landscape seen from above is replaced by plain blue – water of the four elements. The airplane lands at Hurghada International Airport. The group of nearly 25 people of Armenian journalists and travel agency representatives prepares for a 7-day holiday in one of Egyptian resorts – Hurghada, which is also one of the preferred directions of Armenian tourists. ARMENPRESS reports it’s a cognitive travel organized by “Air Cairo” airlines and its official representative in Armenia “Anriva Tour”. It’s already one year “Air Cairo” conducts uninterrupted direct flights from Armenia to Egypt.

Unlike in Sharm el-Sheikh, Armenian tourists pay $25 at the airport in Hurghada for visa. We would not say that people are very hospitable at the airport of Hurghada. Anyway, it does not hinder the upcoming leisure.

The city rising on the shore of the Red Sea is a whole complex of contradictions. One can see half-built houses with no doors or windows and garbage near the beautiful buildings and palm trees, or old-fashioned shops near luxury boutiques. You will not meet many people in the streets, particularly women. The women that you will rarely meet wear black hijabs, sometimes showing only discerning eyes. They are also very kind. Seeing a child in our car they stopped it and gave him some sweets.

It took us 20 minutes from the airport to our hotel, Desert Rose Resort. By the way, only men work at the hotel, starting from cleaners until the top manages. The few women working here are either invited from abroad or are of another nationality. What can never be missed from someone’s attention is the attention of the workers of the service sphere towards tourists. They ask your name and where you come from, and when they learn that for example you are from Armenia, they say something in Armenian or just say “Hacheli e tsanotanal”, which means “glad to meet you” or “Dzez lav hangist” which means “I wish you good time” in Armenian. They usually speak Russian when interacting with Armenians. But if you have dark skin and black hair, you are under the “risk” of being taken for an Egyptian woman until the moment you clarify that you come from a small country with ancient culture – Armenia.

The hotel siding the seashore has all the infrastructures for both children and adults – Olympic pools, water attractions, restaurant, and cafes. The members of the animation team, talented young people of different nationalities, spare no efforts to make your day more colorful.

Photo from Randy Christou's Facebook page.

In the mornings ground and water sports, dance teaching, Arabic language courses, zumba, volleyball and other games, and show programs in the evening for children and adults. Armenians are the inseparable part of these events. There is no competition where an Armenian tourist at least does not participate, if not win. And when the hosts want to flatter the Armenian tourists, they dedicate the song of Super Sako and Spitakci Hayko “Mi gna”, which is best done by Rendi, the charismatic member of the animation team from Cairo.

Among the beauties of Hurghada are the El-Mina Mosque and the Hurgada Marina Boulevard port, which really deserve cutting time from the sea rest. Safari lovers can feel the lack of adrenalin during the competition of quadricycles that will take you to the Bedouin people. Here you will have the chance to take a camel tour.

It’s important to strictly observe safety rules in deserts - face covering, eyeglasses and helmet. It’s not allowed to exceed speed to avoid possible overturning.

A voyage can become a rest that will combine all the positive feelings. The more courageous one have the opportunity to sink here, enjoying the beauty of the indefinable sea and the animal world. Some even announce that part of their dreams have come true after the holiday.

The sea inside heart – Ani Nazaryan

Photos by Vahe Minasyan

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan