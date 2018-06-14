President Sarkissian, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on June 14 with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the president said that Armenia is committed to the OSCE Minsk Group-brokered negotiations process and that it will continue efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

