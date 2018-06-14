Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

President Sarkissian, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on June 14 with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the president said that Armenia is committed to the OSCE Minsk Group-brokered negotiations process, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the president said that Armenia is committed to the OSCE Minsk Group-brokered negotiations process and that it will continue efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration