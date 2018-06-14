Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Head of general department of intelligence named deputy director of NSS


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed an order appointing Stepan Melkonyan to serve as deputy director of the National Security Service (NSS), the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

At the time of the appointment Melkonyan serves as deputy director – head of general department of intelligence.

