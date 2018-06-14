Latest domestic developments prove Artsakh is truly democratic state, says presidential spox

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The ongoing domestic political developments in Artsakh once again prove that the country is a truly democratic state, presidential spokesperson David Babayan told ARMENPRESS commenting on the recent protests against certain governmental officials.

“This all also showed another important fact also, that the statehood of Artsakh is powerful, and there is no any weakness from the state’s side, and no one can impose its will on it. All of us must unconditionally abide by the law regardless of official position,” he said.

Babayan says the demands of certain political parties on the resignation of President Bako Sahakyan is unclear for him.

“They aren’t waiting until 2020, when the term in office of the president will end. Bako Sahakyan has already said that he won’t seek re-election a third time. I find this demand to be a crazy opinion, but I believe that this has an even deeper problem within, which is fear,” he said.

Babayan stressed that the factor of justice is reflected among the Artsakh people in an extreme way.

“If the president were to announce that he will seek re-election, the people would consider him a target and would say that it is unfair and it is the biggest blow to democracy and statehood. They are concealing their own mistakes and flaws under this all,” Babayan said.

He said that other political forces must come out before the people and present their merits, because it isn’t possible in a small country for a thief to pretend to be from the people’s side.

“Certain political powers are attempting to get hold of state tools in order to clean their own flaw sides, but our people showed that it has great political consciousness,” he said.

Protests began in Stepanakert city earlier in the beginning of June after a few national security agents were involved in a street brawl. Fifteen people were detained by local police in suspicion of being involved in the fight.

The local police chief, director of the national security service and the state minister resigned after the incident.

President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with the protesters and vowed that all those guilty for the incident will be held to account.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan