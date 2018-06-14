Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

For the first time, a black woman will be mayor of San Francisco


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. For the first time, an African-American woman will be mayor of the city of San Francisco in the United States, CNN reports.

London Breed reached the milestone on Wednesday, when her opponent conceded a tight mayoral race. Breed will serve until 2020, finishing the term of the late Mayor Ed Lee, who died in December at age 65.

At a short news conference, Breed, 43, praised Lee and thanked her supporters, as well as the other candidates, including Mark Leno, a former state senator who conceded the race hours earlier. She struck an optimistic tone about the city's future.

"I am London Breed, I am president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and soon to be mayor of the city and county of San Francisco," she said to cheers.

Breed said: "I am so hopeful about the future of our city, and I am looking forward to serving as your mayor. I am truly humbled and I am truly honored."

The San Francisco Department of Elections must still process more than 1,100 ballots cast under Conditional Voter Registration.

