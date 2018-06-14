Too early to speak about Hezbollah withdrawal, says Syria’s Assad

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad says it is too early to ask Hezbollah militants to leave the country as long as the fight against terrorism continues.

“We are talking about a trilateral bloc between the countries, however Hezbollah is a main participant in this war. The war is lengthy, and the need for this force’s presence will be felt for a long time. And when Hezbollah, Iran or the others will announce that terror is defeated, they themselves will say that they want to return to their homeland…..But it is too early to speak about this now,” he said during an interview to a TV channel.

On June 8, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had announced that his fighters will not leave Syria until the local government hasn’t made such request.

