Armenian Prime Minister, VTB boss Andrey Kostin discuss expanding bank’s presence

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working luncheon with Andrey Kostin – the President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board, on the sidelines of the working visit to Russia, the government’s press service said.

During the luncheon, the PM attached importance to the presence of VTB in the Armenian financial market and its active investment activity in different branches of the economy.

The PM presented the government’s priorities for development of Armenia’s business environment and the economy and emphasized the necessity of an adequeate response by the banking system, including VTB-Armenia bank, towards signals of the business sector.

The sides also discussed issues related to expanding the bank’s activities in various branches of Armenia’s economy.

The Armenian PM is in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening. Earlier on June 13 PM Pashinyan had a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan