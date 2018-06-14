Trump: US military drawdown in South Korea ‘not on the table’ yet

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Trump, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, said that despite his call to bring back U.S. troops from South Korea, a military drawdown from the region is not being discussed as part of talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Fox News reports.

“I would love to get the military out as soon as we can because it costs a lot of money and a lot of money for us,” Trump told Baier aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. “I would like to get them home. I would like to, but it is not on the table right now. At the appropriate time, it will be.”

The U.S., which currently has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, has maintained a combat force on the peninsula since the end of the 1950-53 war and has used them in a variety of large-scale drills designed to sharpen skills and test troops' ability to operate effectively with their South Korean partners.

Trump, following his historic Singapore summit with Kim, said the U.S. would end such military drills on the peninsula.

"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said in Singapore. "But we'll be saving a tremendous amount of money. Plus, I think it's very provocative."

The South Korean government, which views the presence of U.S. troops and the military exercises as important to regional security, seemed to express nervousness about Trump’s remarks.

