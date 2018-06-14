Armenia’s Prime Minister attends gala concert in Moscow’s Red Square in honor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan have attended a gala concert dedicated to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow’s Red Square, the government’s press service said.
The PM departed to Russia yesterday.
The concert was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of state and government of several other countries who arrived to Russia for the opening of the FIFA World Cup.
International opera stars performed at the concert.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
