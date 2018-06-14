LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.59% to $2310.50, copper price down by 0.03% to $7220.00, lead price down by 0.44% to $2477.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $15375.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $21175.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $3196.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.52% to $81250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
