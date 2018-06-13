Pashinyan-Putin meeting ends in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the working visit to Russia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin. The heads of the two strategically allied states discussed issues referring to the agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations and cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the sides referred to issues referring to future development and expansion of cooperation in various spheres.

The interlocutors highlighted the continuous and consistent developments of relations between the two allied countries, which will promote trade turnover and the implementation of various investment projects.

Pashinyan and Putin also discussed regional issues of bilateral interest.

“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

We recently met in Sochi. Given the strategic nature of our relations and the great scope of cooperation in different directions, I think our meetings are always demanded. I am thankful for you have arrived and we have the opportunity to speak about our bilateral relations in the sidelines of the international sporting event. I would like to note that Russia confidently preserve its leading position in terms of trade with Armenia. Last year trade turnover between our countries increased by over 30%, and the growth confidently continues this year and it’s mainly conditioned by the supply of Armenian agricultural products to the Russian market. Of course, Armenia’s membership to the EAEU has also played a positive role and it’s an obvious fact. I hope we will continue to move forward in this direction. I am glad to meet you today and to talk about the entire scope of our relations. Welcome”, Vladimir Putin said.

“Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Let me congratulate you on the occasion of Russia Day. I also congratulate you on the occasion of football world competition 2018, since it’s a very important global event, and the whole world is now focused on Moscow. I am thankful for the invitation. We first met a month ago and the fact that we meet again after 30 days, I think shows that unique nature of Armenian-Russian relations. This also shows that the announcements we made a month ago are not only grounded, but are being precisely implemented. Of course, the relations of Russia and Armenia are special, and I am confident they will remain special and I hope they will become more special. Of course, for us, for the Government of Armenia that represents the people of Armenia, it is very important to be so kindly hosted in Russia – Sochi and Moscow. And of course, this emphasizes the atmosphere we managed to create during these months. I think everybody in both Armenia and Russia is satisfied with these developments and I hope that the relations will develop more effectively based on the respect of the interests and sovereignty of the two peoples and countries, which is very important. For me it’s very important that we have and in the future will have the opportunity to often meet and discuss the entire scope of our relations. Everyone knows that the scope of our relations is rather expanded and there is much to be discussed referring to economy, politics and the region. Of course, we hope for a positive and constructive dialogue and have made sure that our dialogue is really so. I am very glad for that. Thank You”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan