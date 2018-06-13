Georgian PM resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has resigned. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Georgia online, Kvirikashvili announced about that in a special briefing. He also talked about the economic achievements of the country.

“Today is the moment when it’s necessary to allow the head of the parliament to form a team, based on his perceptions”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan