Georgian PM resigns
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has resigned. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Georgia online, Kvirikashvili announced about that in a special briefing. He also talked about the economic achievements of the country.
“Today is the moment when it’s necessary to allow the head of the parliament to form a team, based on his perceptions”, he said.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
