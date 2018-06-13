Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Georgian PM resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has resigned. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Georgia online, Kvirikashvili announced about that in a special briefing. He also talked about the economic achievements of the country.

“Today is the moment when it’s necessary to allow the head of the parliament to form a team, based on his perceptions”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration