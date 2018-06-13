Putin emphasizes importance of increase of trade turnover with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues to confidently preserve its leading position in terms of trade with Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.

“Given the strategic nature of our relations and the great scope of cooperation in different directions, I think our meetings are always demanded. The first thing I would like to note is that Russia continues to confidently preserve its leading position in terms of trade with Armenia. Last year trade turnover between our countries increased by over 30%, and the growth continues this year as well”, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian President as saying.

He emphasized that it’s mainly conditioned by the supply of Armenian agricultural products to the Russian market. According to the Russian President Armenia’s membership to the EAEU has also played a positive role. “I hope we will continue to move forward in this direction”, Putin said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan