FM Mnatsakanyan presents details on talks with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented details on the talks with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. ARMENPRESS reports during government-parliament Q&A session Republican MP Armen Ashotyan asked the FM to present details on the talks with the Co-chairs.

“I would like you to present details on the following issues from this high platform – Has the Armenian side raised the issue of new negotiation approaches, particularly about our new strategy of observing Artsakh as a negotiation side and about the mobilization of Azerbaijani armed forces in Nakhichevan and along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line and what was the respond of the Co-chairs”, Ashotyan asked.

FM Mnatsakanyan informed that the mentioned issues have been raised during the meeting. “We have already clearly recorded the foreign policy priorities of the Government, where Artsakh has its key place. We expressed our position which is about the continuity of our policy in relation with Artsakh. We expressed our priority, which refers to Artsakh’s status in the negotiation process and the exceptional importance of its security”, the Foreign Minister said, adding that the visit of the Co-chairs was cognitive, during which they exchanged ideas and listened to each other.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the Armenian side attaches key importance to the establishment of atmosphere of peace, but Azerbaijan takes contrary steps. “We emphasized that the fact that a soldier was shot dead by the adversary in the recent days has a negative impact on the negotiation process and establishment of an atmosphere of peace. We said that this cannot remain unnoticed and will definitely have an impact on our position”, FM Mnatsakanyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan