Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on June 13, Sahakyan’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

President Sarkissian arrived in Artsakh today on a visit.

The presidents discussed issues relating to the Armenia-Artsakh partnership.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan