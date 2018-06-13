Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenian counterpart


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS.  President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on June 13, Sahakyan’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

President Sarkissian arrived in Artsakh today on a visit.

The presidents discussed issues relating to the Armenia-Artsakh partnership.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration