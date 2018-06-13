Russian prankster duo once again pretend to be Armenian PM in prank call targeting OSCE Secretary General, according to Russian media

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov), the duo who called British FM Boris Johnson pretending to be Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in May, have once again pranked an official and again pretended to be the Armenian PM.

This time, the duo which is known for pranking foreign officials, called OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

Greminger, unaware that he isn’t speaking to a pretender, congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on being elected, Vesti.ru reported.

“I would like to reassure that the OSCE is supporting any reform which Armenia intends to implement,” Greminger said, adding that the OSCE is willing to assist Armenia in amending the electoral code.

Further into the conversation, Vovan and Lexus, pretending to be the Armenian Prime Minister, asked the OSCE Secretary General who is to blame for the non-implementation of the Minsk agreements. Greminger said the reason is “the lack of political will of the parties”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan