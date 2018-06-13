Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

National champ, coach named new president of wrestling federation of Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. National champion of wrestling Robert Khachatryan has been elected president of the wrestling federation of Armenia. Khachatryan has also coached both adults and kids in his sports career.

The election was made today during a sitting of the federation’s chairmanship, which was chaired by acting president of the federation, the current minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan. Rostomyan is the former minister of sports and youth affairs.

He recommended Khachatryan for the position and the members of the chairmanship unanimously confirmed the nomination.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




