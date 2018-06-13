Jirayr Sefilyan released on signature bond, sentence cut in half

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has overruled the verdict of Jirayr Sefilyan, the man who is convicted of illegally acquiring firearms and organizing riots. Sefilyan’s initial sentence was 10 years and five months. The sentence was cut in half.

Today, the court examined the appeal of Sefilyan and the latter was released from the courthouse – on a signature bond. Sefilyan will serve the remainder of his sentence non-incarcerated, on a signature bond – taking into account the guarantees from certain lawmakers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan