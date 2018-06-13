Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Jirayr Sefilyan released on signature bond, sentence cut in half


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has overruled the verdict of Jirayr Sefilyan, the man who is convicted of illegally acquiring firearms and organizing riots. Sefilyan’s initial sentence was 10 years and five months. The sentence was cut in half.

Today, the court examined the appeal of Sefilyan and the latter was released from the courthouse – on a signature bond. Sefilyan will serve the remainder of his sentence non-incarcerated, on a signature bond – taking into account the guarantees from certain lawmakers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration