Not an everyday encounter: Tourists run into President Armen Sarkissian in ancient monastery in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Dadivank monastery today on the sidelines of his first visit to Artsakh.

The President toured the ancient monastery with Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Church.

The President also talked with tourists and visitors of the monastery, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan