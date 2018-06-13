Azerbaijan doesn’t pull back heavy military build-up since April, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is still not pulling back its military build-up along the line of contact with Artsakh, presidential spokesperson of Artsakh David Babayan told ARMENPRESS.

Azerbaijan began mobilizing troops and military equipment along the line of contact since April.

“[Azerbaijan] has brought a large military presence to territories very close to the line of contact since April, however the permanent deployment site of these units isn’t there. These units still haven’t been pulled back. Certain movements are seen regularly, as well as exhibition drills. I.e. they want to terrorize us in all ways, however still in an exhibition way. We absolutely don’t give in to their terror and the Defense Army of Artsakh is carrying out all actions in order for [Azerbaijan] not to give in to temptation. We must treat this ni a balanced and serious way and not think that this is simply an information made because of the domestic situation. Our domestic situation is very calm, although a few provocations happened lately”, he said, referring to the recent protests in Stepanakert.

“We must always be ready because Azerbaijan is a country which is terroristic in essence and everything is expected from it,” he added.

He said Azeris are likely to take advantage of the FIFA World Cup in terms of attention and escalate the situation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan