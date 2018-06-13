Russia renews timber, unprocessed wood land export permit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government has restored export permit of timber products and unprocessed wood to Armenia via the Verkhniy (Upper) Lars checkpoint after the previous regulation expired on December 31, 2017, the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

The Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint is a land border checkpoint between Russia and Georgia, which is also used as the only land connection between Armenia and Russia – through Georgia.

Russia’s move aims at ensuring free movement of goods within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The new regulation has been introduced on a termless basis, meaning it has no expiry date like the previous one.

