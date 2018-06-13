Lawmakers reject Elizaveta Danielyan’s candidacy for Constitutional Court judge

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Elizaveta Danielyan, the sole nominee for the position of judge at the Constitutional Court, has been rejected by lawmakers during today’s confirmation vote.

Chairman of the counting committee of the parliament Gagik Melikyan presented the results of the vote.

He said 54 lawmakers took part in the voting, with one ballot being invalid.

36 MPs voted in favor of Danielyan’s candidacy, while 17 voted against.

She needed at least 63 votes to be confirmed.

Earlier, Yelk and Tsarukyan factions dropped out of the voting, announcing they would not participate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan