With 10 contracts signed, Tavush Investment Forum proven to be effective

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the "Buyer and Seller" investment conference held in Dilijan on June 11-12, 10 MOUs were signed between foreign investors and SMEs from Tavush province. Based on these, the parties plan to establish joint ventures for the production and processing of agricultural products in Tavush region in the near future, Business Armenia said.

During the conference, ARLIAN Consulting firm presented 15 investment projects to the local and foreign potential investors. 10 of which are currently at stage of active discussions.

One of the approved projects is the investment in redoing the Mechanical plant in Ijevan and establishing agricultural machinery production. As a result of the investment forum, initiators of the project expect about 1,000 new job openings in the next 1 or 2 years. Considering the need and effectiveness of the conference, the Tavush regional administration and the Community Center for Development NGO have agreed to host such events every year.

The conference was organized by the Community Center for Development regional development NGO within the framework of the "Tavush Region Integrated and Balanced Economic Development" project. Deputy minister of Territorial Administration and Development Mr. Vache Terteryan, deputy minister of Economic Development and Investments Mr. Avag Avanesyan, head of Department of Investment Attraction and Coordination Mr. Vahagn Lalayan, Tavush governor Mr. Vahe Ghalumyan, Business Armenia’s Business Support team leader Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan, local and foreign investors, as well as entrepreneurs from Tavush region participated in the conference.

