2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung added to the Chronicles of Aurora

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. On June 10, 2018the name of 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung was inscribed in the Chronicles of Aurora, a unique modern manuscript created in the 21st century and the first one created at the MesropMashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran). Earlier that day Mr. Aung had been presented the 2018 Aurora Prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, at a ceremony in the Ararat Valley near Khor Virap, Armenia, IDeA told ARMENPRESS.

The Chronicles of Aurora is a hand-written tome that contains the depictions of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative activities. On April 24, 2018, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Chronicles were revealed to the public and the names of 2018 Aurora Humanitarians were inscribed in the manuscript. Each year new inscriptions dedicated to the Aurora Prize impact will be added to the Chronicles, as well as new records of 365 words (366 on leap years), featuring the stories of the Aurora Humanitarians and the Laureate.

Theinscription ceremony dedicated to the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung was attended by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, and all Aurora Prize Laureates, including Marguerite Barankitse and Doctor Tom Catena. One of the highlights of the event was the touching moment when Vartan Gregorian signed the title page of the Chronicles of Aurora previously signed by Mr. Afeyan and Mr. Vardanyan on April 24. The title page, signed by all three Co-Founders, will become an important part of the manuscript.

The guests were greeted by Aurora volunteers, gathered to honor the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.Aftertheofficial part the guests had a chance to see the show put up by the Armenian song and dance ensemble Karinand join the dancers performing the traditional Armenian Kochari dance.The audience also enjoyed a rhythmic piece by the Vahagn drummers ensemble.

Matenadaran is one of the world’s richest depositories of medieval manuscripts and books spanning subjects from history and philosophy to medicine. The manuscript will be safekept with more than 20,000 hand-written documents of great historical value being currently housed in Matenadaran, an important center for preserving Armenian heritage and humanitarian values. On April 24, 2019 the names of 2019 Aurora Humanitarians will be announced and added to the Chronicles of Aurora.

About the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award established to recognize modern day heroes and the exceptional impact their actions have made on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes in the face of adversity. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is being honored each year between 2015 and 2023 (in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) with a US$100,000 grant as well as the unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations that inspired their work for a US$1,000,000 award.

The Aurora Prize Selection Committee includes Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and LeymahGbowee; former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist Hina Jilani; former foreign minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group Gareth Evans; former president of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo; Médecins Sans Frontières co-founder and former foreign minister of France Bernard Kouchner; Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London Professor the Lord Ara Darzi; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian; and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney.

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to empower modern-day saviors to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world and thus continue the cycle of giving internationally. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is Gratitude in Action. It is an eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915 to 1923) to support people and promote global projects that tackle the needs of the most helpless and destitute and do so at great risk. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, the Aurora Dialogues, the Aurora Humanitarian Index, the Gratitude Projects and the 100 LIVES Initiative. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by more than two hundred new supporters and partners. The Initiative welcomes all who embrace a commitment to our shared humanity.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the IDeA Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).

