Glendale CA renames stretch of Maryland Ave. to Artsakh Ave. in homage
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Glendale (CA) City Council has renamed a stretch of the city’s Maryland Avenue to Artsakh Avenue, a move honoring the Republic of Artsakh, ANCA said.
Earlier in March, the city council of the City of Glendale unanimously voted to initiate the process of renaming Maryland Avenue between Wilson and Harvard Street in honor of the Republic of Artsakh. The city council made the decision one day after Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the United States.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
