National Security Service agents “carry out actions” in Yerevan City Hall

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The national security service is carrying out actions in the Yerevan City Hall, head of the service’s press center Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.

“At this moment I can only confirm that indeed actions are underway in the Yerevan City Hall. However, I urge to wait for the official statement for additional information,” he said.

According to various media reports, the operation concerns the activity of the Yerevan Foundation. According to reports, education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan and Yelk MP Lena Nazaryan have filed a lawsuit against the foundation for failing to provide necessary information. According to other reports, the upcoming sitting of the Yerevan City Council will debate dissolving the foundation. The sitting is planned for June 26, but the agenda of the sitting hasn’t been published on the website of Yerevan City Hall yet.

