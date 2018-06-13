Armenian Prime Minister to attend FIFA World Cup opening, first match in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in Russia June 13-14. PM Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the visit.

Pashinyan will attend the inauguration of a bust of Soviet military commander Hamazasp Babadzhanian, the Chief Marshal of the Soviet Armored Troops, the government’s press service said. Babadzhanian was Armenian.

The Armenian Prime Minister will also attend the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the first match in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan