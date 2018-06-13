Turkey releases two suspects in Hrant Dink murder case

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish court has released two suspects in the Hrant Dink murder case.

The two suspects served in the police force at the time of the murder of the prominent Turkish-Armenian scholar, editor-in-chief of Istanbul’s Agos – a Turkish-Armenian newspaper.

One of the suspects was an officer in the Samsun police department and the other was an intelligence officer of the Trabzon police department.

The suspects have been freed on conditional release, meaning they can’t leave the country.

Hrant Dink was gunned down outside his office in Istanbul in 2007.

