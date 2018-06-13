Georgia arrests ethnic Azerbaijani mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian cops have arrested Marneuli mayor Temur Abazov, according to media reports. Temur Abazov is an ethnic Azerbaijani politician serving as mayor of the small Georgian town for two years.

According to the reports, the reason of the arrest was “inhumane and humiliating attitude” of the mayor towards citizens.

An investigation is underway.

In 2017, Abazov was involved in another scandal, when he was accused of sexism.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan