Confirmation vote for CC judge kicks off
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The confirmation voting for Elizaveta Danielyan as judge of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the parliament.
The voting will end at 11:40 and the result will be announced shortly after.
Yelk and Tsarukyan factions have dropped out of the voting, announcing they will not participate.
3/5 of votes of the total number of MPs are required for the confirmation of the nominee.
Elizaveta Danielyan is the only nominee for the position.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
