Confirmation vote for CC judge kicks off

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The confirmation voting for Elizaveta Danielyan as judge of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the parliament.

The voting will end at 11:40 and the result will be announced shortly after.

Yelk and Tsarukyan factions have dropped out of the voting, announcing they will not participate.

3/5 of votes of the total number of MPs are required for the confirmation of the nominee.

Elizaveta Danielyan is the only nominee for the position.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan