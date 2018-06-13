Armenia welcomes Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

The Armenian foreign ministry tweeted : “ We welcome the historic Singapore Summit between leaders of USA and DPRK held on June 12. We consider it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution aimed at overcoming differences and reducing the tension in the Korean Peninsula”.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore. The sides signed a statement on the sidelines of the summit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan