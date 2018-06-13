Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

LIVE: Constitutional Court judge nominee to face confirmation vote in parliament


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd session of the four-day sitting has kicked off in the parliament with 89 MPs in attendance.

The confirmation hearing of a Constitutional Court judge will also take place today.

Elizaveta Danielyan is the sole nominee for the position and lawmakers will either approve or reject her candidacy.

Later in the day a Q&A with Cabinet members will take place.

 Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




