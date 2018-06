WATCH: President Trump showed Kim Jong Un this Hollywood-style video to pitch him on peace

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President Donald Trump pitched a message of peace between the United States and North Korea by showing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a Hollywood-style video during the historic Singapore summit, CNN reports.

"Two leaders, one destiny: A story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated," the voiceover in the video says. "What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not."

Trump showed the video, which was made by the National Security Council, publicly during a news conference with reporters on Tuesday.

"The video was created by the NSC to help the President demonstrate the benefits of complete denuclearization, and a vision of a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula," Garrett Marquis, a NSC spokesman, said in a statement.

"The past doesn't have to be the future," the video says. "Out of the darkness can come the light and the light of hope can burn bright. What if, a people that share a common and rich heritage, can find a common future? Their story is well known but what will be their sequel?"

The video calls the narrative "a story of opportunity, a new story, a new beginning, one of peace." It is credited to "Destiny Pictures." However, Mark Castaldo, the founder of Los Angeles-based production company Destiny Pictures, told CNN in a phone interview that his company "had nothing to do with the video."

"We had it made up," Trump said when asked about the video. "I hope you liked it. I thought it was good. I thought it was interesting enough to show. One in English and one in Korean. And we had it made up. I showed it to him today. Actually, during the meeting -- toward the end of the meeting. And I think he loved it."

Trump said they had "it on a cassette and an iPad. And they played it. And about eight of their representatives were watching it, and I thought they were fascinated."

The meeting between the two leaders came only months after the two men traded nuclear taunts, ratcheting up tensions and leading to fears of war.

Trump also shared the video on Twitter, saying : “Here is the video, “A Story of Opportunity” that I shared with Kim Jong-un at the Singapore summit”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan