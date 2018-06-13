IWF includes Armenia in provisional restoration of rights after suspension

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Independent Monitoring Group (IMG), created to review anti-doping work among the nine members of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspended in October of last year, has noted significant progress, the IWF said.

As part of a continuous monitoring process in place since the suspensions took effect, the IMG (composed of independent anti-doping experts) has now found that Armenia, a suspended member, Armenia, has met all the criteria to warrant the provisional restoration of some of its rights as members. This includes a conditional return of athletes to competition under stricter eligibility requirements compared to those regularly imposed by the IWF.

Armenia has been given the opportunity to participate with youth athletes at youth IWF events from 19 June 2018 and with junior and senior athletes and Technical Officials from 19 August 2018.

The decision to favour youth athletes reflects a decision of the IWF Executive Board to provide additional opportunities for a young and demonstrably clean generation of young weightlifters who can serve as ambassadors for the sport in international competition.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have also been granted the same rights.

Other rights of the three Member Federations remain suspended, including:

The right to organize IWF Events, IWF Congress, IWF Executive Board meetings, meetings of IWF Commissions and Committees;

The right to participate in the Congress with voting rights;

The right to submit proposals for inclusion in the Agenda of the Congress;

The right to submit proposals for the modification of the IWF Constitution, Technical and Competition Rules & Regulations;

The right to take part in and benefit from the IWF Development program apart from Education and Anti-Doping Seminars

IWF President Tamas Ajan said: “The IWF notes that the Independent Monitoring Group has found significant progress in the anti-doping work of suspended members. We will continue to support all of our members in their efforts to protect clean athletes and promote sustained clean sport, ensuring long-term cultural change through a combination of measures including education in partnership with other Anti-Doping Organisations and proportionate sanctions. It is encouraging to see members take this message seriously.”

Strict monitoring of the criteria remains in place for all the nine Member Federations including those conditionally reinstated. The restoration of rights may be reversed by the IMG during the one-year suspension period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan