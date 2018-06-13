Artsakh’s state minister summons consultation on tax reform

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan has summoned a consultation on June 12 to discuss the tax reform program, Martirosyan’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Finance minister Arthur Harutyunyan briefed on the process of the ongoing work, mentioning that the concept of the reforms is ready for submission for governmental approval.

The State Minister said the concept must be put for wide public debate.

Martirosyan attached importance to the continuous improvement of the business environment in Artsakh and tasked officials to make proposals for easing the tax burden of small businesses.

Martirosyan also inquired about issues related to the 2019 budget process and highlighted the need to focus of forming a mid-term spending program.

“Our task is to stand by SMEs and display possible state assistance,” he said, adding that the sector will always be under the care of the state.

