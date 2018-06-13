Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

President Sarkissian pays first visit to Artsakh


YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has departed to Artsakh in the morning of June 13 at the invitation of President Bako Sahakyan, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

This is the first visit of Armen Sarkissian to Artsakh in the capacity of president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




