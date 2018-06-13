Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-18


LONDON, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2297.00, copper price stood at $7222.00, lead price stood at $2488.00, nickel price stood at $15340.00, tin price stood at $21125.00, zinc price stood at $3195.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $82500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




