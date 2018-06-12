Information about Artsvik Minasyan’s resignation does not correspond to reality – press secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The rumors about the resignation of Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan do not correspond to the reality, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Minister Marine Karapetyan wrote on her Facebook page.

“The Minister continues his work in a usual but heavy work schedule”, she wrote.

Earlier today, Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan denied media reports about his resignation. “The information spread by media outlets that I have submitted letter of resignation does not correspond to the reality. I continue to implement my responsibilities as Justice Minister with a great sense of responsibility and determination to carry out reforms”, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mane Tandilyan stepped down from the post of Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia on June 12 as a result of disagreements over Mandatory Funded Pension System.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan