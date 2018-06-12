President Sarkissian suggests expanding scope of cooperation to ADB representatives

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on June 12 the delegation of the Asian Development Bank headed by President of the bank Takehiko Nakao, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Greeting the guests, President Sarkissian noted that the ADB is one of the key partners of Armenia with the support of which various projects have been implemented in Armenia and there are numerous success cases. The President encouraged expanding the scope of cooperation, particularly highlighting the projects aimed at the development of education, IT, agriculture, food sector and SMEs.

Takehiko Nakao noted that an effective cooperation has been established with Armenia in a number of spheres and emphasized that the ADB is ready to continue the implementation of development projects.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan



