Parliament Speaker visits Russian embassy

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan visited the Russian embassy in Armenia on June 12 on the occasion of Russia’s national holiday – Russia Day and congratulated Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and the staff of the embassy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ara Babloyan highlighted the centuries-old fraternal and friendly relations of Armenia and Russia and the further deepening of the relations of the two countries.

The Speaker congratulated also the Russian people, wishing them prosperity and welfare.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan