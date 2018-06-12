“Lydian Armenia” denies rumors on planning to sue Armenia for 2 billion USD  

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS.”Lydian Armenia” company assesses the rumors that allegedly it plans to prepare a lawsuit against Armenia at London Court of International Arbitration demanding 2 billion USD from authorities as primitive misinformation, Vice President of the company Armen Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“That information does not correspond to the reality. It’s just very primitive misinformation that has nothing to do with the reality”, he said.

According to the rumors “Lydian” wants to sue Armenia since the authorities are unable to ensure favorable conditions for operating, as a result of which the company suffers damage of millions of dollars.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan