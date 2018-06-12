Former ARMENPRESS correspondent appointed head of migration service
YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Armen Ghazaryan, a former correspondent of ARMENPRESS, to serve as head of the migration service of the ministry of territorial administration and development.
Ghazaryan, 28, held various positions during the course of his 8-year career. Most recently he was a researcher in the Caucasus Institute, and before that he served as acting chief specialist of the press service at the President’s Office.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
