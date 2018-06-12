Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-18
YEREVAN, 12 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 June, USD exchange rate stood at 483.22 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 568.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.70 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 648.24 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 20153.92 drams. Silver price stood at 260.15 drams. Platinum price stood at 14059.97 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:42 Former ARMENPRESS correspondent appointed head of migration service
- 17:33 President Sarkissian, French Ambassador discuss Macron’s state visit to Armenia
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-18
- 17:31 Asian Stocks - 12-06-18
- 17:22 Speaker of Parliament hails US-Armenia relations as “productive”
- 17:14 US-North Korea summit galvanizes Korean Peninsula settlement - Russia’s foreign ministry
- 16:18 PM visit Russian Embassy in Yerevan, conveys congrats to Putin, Medvedev on national holiday
- 15:31 Former President attends commemoration event of late PM Andranik Margaryan
- 15:30 PM expects Special Investigative Service to uncover deadly 2008 post-electoral events
- 14:53 Artsakh’s participation in NK talks is necessity, says Armenia
- 14:32 Democratic reforms in Armenia, Artsakh to strengthen positions in int’l arena, deputy FM says
- 13:43 PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Statistics Denmark director-general in Yerevan
- 13:21 “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
- 13:21 New chairman of language committee appointed
- 13:20 Armenian Speaker of Parliament congratulates Russian counterparts on national holiday
- 13:14 Lawmakers to vote for approving Constitutional Court judge nomination Wednesday
- 13:13 PM appoints new head of state property management committee
- 12:57 PM appoints new department of corrections boss, chief bailiff
- 12:53 New deputy ministers named
- 12:30 Trump’s chief economic adviser hospitalized for heart attack
- 12:18 President, First Lady visit Russian Embassy in Yerevan to congratulate national holiday
- 12:10 Wet week ahead, meteorologists say
- 11:59 11 dead in Volga boat collision
- 11:45 Trump and Kim's joint statement
- 11:42 Education minister eyes development of high schools
- 11:09 Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day
- 10:51 WATCH: Armenia debunks Azerbaijani claims over village in Nakhijevan after Baku goes lower then the Mariana Trench
- 10:28 Armenia police warn of growing cybercrime rate
- 10:23 18 injured as severe rainfalls, winds hit Iran
- 10:11 Trump & Kim sign ‘historic’ document following talks in Singapore
- 10:05 Four children, suspect found dead after Florida hostage situation
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliamentary sitting kicks off
- 09:52 Armenian economy, investments minister meets with EU official
- 09:49 With Häagen-Dazs on the menu, Trump becomes first U.S. president to meet a North Korean head of state
- 09:31 Peacekeeping brigade commander appointed to head national security service border troops
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 119909 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2392 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
15:40, 06.05.2018
Viewed 2057 times Turkish actress Özge Borak turns down Azeri businessman’s $ 1 million offer for one-time sex
12:59, 06.05.2018
Viewed 1759 times Diaspora minister suspends predecessor’s brainchild summer projects, including Ari Tun
14:12, 06.05.2018
Viewed 1727 times Culture minister says ready to discuss changing anthem, coat of arms