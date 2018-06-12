Speaker of Parliament hails US-Armenia relations as “productive”

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan held a meeting on June 12 with US Ambassador Richard Mills.

At the meeting, the Speaker said the US-Armenian relations are productive, and attached importance to mutual visits of parliamentarians and strengthening of ties in boosting bilateral relations.

“The world witnessed that Armenia is a democratic country and is committed to its adopted principles and ideas – a bright example of which was the peaceful and constitutional settlement of the issues,” the Speaker said referring to the recent domestic political crisis.

Speaking on early elections in the future, Babloyan said that mechanisms should be jointly developed in order for the upcoming elections to be in line with democratic principles and be acceptable by the society.

The US Ambassador highly praised the Speaker’s role in effectively organizing parliamentary works in the period of change for Armenia.

The Ambassador attached importance to the settlement of the domestic political processes in Armenia through the rule of law, in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

“Under the new Constitution of Armenia, the National Assembly continues having an important role and in this important period in the history of Armenia I am ready to work with you and the other leaders,” Mills said.

The sides also touched upon the reforms of the electoral code, the actions in the fight against corruption and prospects of cooperation.

