PM visit Russian Embassy in Yerevan, conveys congrats to Putin, Medvedev on national holiday

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Embassy of Russia today in Yerevan on the occasion of Russia Day, the national holiday of the country.

The PM congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopirkin, the embassy staff and in their person the good people of Russia, wishing peace and prosperity.

The PM also sent congratulatory letters to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev and President Vladimir Putin, the PM’s office said.

“This significant day in the history of Russia, a country having millennia of history and unique legacy, symbolizes systemic changes in political and social-economic fields, consistent work for strengthening the role and reputation of the state in the international arena. We in Armenia value the many centuries-old friendly ties of our peoples,” the Armenian PM said in particular in the cable to Putin.

The PM wished Putin good health, successes and peace and prosperity to the Russian people.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan