Former President attends commemoration event of late PM Andranik Margaryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Late Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan would turn 67 years old today.

Margaryan’s family members and fellow party-members from the Republican Party paid tribute to his memory in the Komitas Pantheon in Yerevan, where the late PM is buried.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan is the son of Andranik Margaryan.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is the chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, was in attendance of the commemoration event. He was joined by former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and other politicians.

Eduard Sharmazanov, the deputy Speaker of Parliament and spokesperson of the Republican Party, told reporters that Andranik Margaryan would never draw the human relationship line through the government and opposition. He would draw the line through the value system.

“Andranik Margaryan was a devotee of national ideology. God willing, someday we will reach the Armenia which Andranik Margaryan dreamt about, and he dreamt for us to live with national values, be united in the society, clearly differentiate what’s most important and what’s secondary. Until his last second, Andranik Margaryan selflessly served for Armenia,” he said.

He served as PM from 2000 to 2007.

