Artsakh’s participation in NK talks is necessity, says Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan insists Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s approach that Armenia cannot negotiate instead of Artsakh in the negotiations for settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament today, the deputy FM emphasized that the overwhelming majority of issues which are on the negotiations table relate to Artsakh itself. “At least in two issues Armenia cannot negotiate instead of Artsakh. The first relates to the status of Artsakh, the second to the territorial integrity issue of Artsakh. This is at least, however there are other issues also,” he said.

Asked in what case and over what issues can Armenia negotiate, Kocharyan stressed that the necessity for negotiations for prevention of military operations shouldn’t be forgotten.

“If there are no negotiations then the likelihood of resumption of military operations increases. That’s why always remember the platform which relates to the prevention of resumption of military operations, of course Armenia must negotiate, but Armenia cannot negotiate over the issues which are in the dimension of the government of Artsakh,” he said.

According to Kocharyan, if Azerbaijan truly wants to have progress in the talks, it should directly negotiate with Stepanakert, instead of pretending that there is no such entity.

“A bright example of this is the 1994 trilateral agreement on cessation of military operations. Baku directly began to negotiate with Stepanakert, the treaty was basically ready, Baku suggested Yerevan to join, Yerevan did join, but could’ve not,” he said.

According to him, Baku’s policy is at fault for there not being a possibility for progress in talks today.

“When Baku will accept Karabakh as a full negotiations party, we can expect that progress will take place in the negotiations,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan